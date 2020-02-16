Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP opened at $270.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.83. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.6292 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.16.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

