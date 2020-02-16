Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $36.83 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The company has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Svb Leerink started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

