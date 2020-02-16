Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,805 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other State Street news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $354,957.62. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STT stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.53. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

