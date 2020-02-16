Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 113.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 617.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INCY. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.05.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,835 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,599,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,354,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,142 shares of company stock worth $3,931,005. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.10. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

