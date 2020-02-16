Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,663 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Fastenal by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

FAST opened at $38.32 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $38.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.