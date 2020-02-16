Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,848 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after buying an additional 108,753 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 29,860 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $247.25 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $192.17 and a 52-week high of $260.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.59.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from to in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,020 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

