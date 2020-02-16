Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,891 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,401 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.18.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $208.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

