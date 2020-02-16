Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $178.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.79 and a 200-day moving average of $152.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.57 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,995 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

