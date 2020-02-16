Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,752 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 370.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after acquiring an additional 492,028 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Copart by 400.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 431,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,213,000 after acquiring an additional 345,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Copart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,613,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,357,000 after acquiring an additional 303,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Copart by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,729,000 after acquiring an additional 196,523 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT stock opened at $103.25 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $104.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.08.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.