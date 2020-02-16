Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 890.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,240 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Macy’s worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $16.67 on Friday. Macy’s Inc has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

