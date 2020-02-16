Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Westrock by 1,394.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at $28,038,630.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.77. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.73%.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

