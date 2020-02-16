Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 204.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,502,000 after buying an additional 793,667 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after buying an additional 876,611 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 5.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,084,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after buying an additional 53,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $28.23 on Friday. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.05.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

