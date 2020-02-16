Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 149.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,059 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,905,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,113,000 after purchasing an additional 991,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,065,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,969,000 after purchasing an additional 696,570 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,240,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,701,000 after purchasing an additional 62,314 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,858,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE:LNT opened at $59.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

