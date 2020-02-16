Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $277.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.77. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $166.01 and a 12 month high of $278.00.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,457. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $294.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.64.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

