Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,258 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $931,145.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,892,195.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,989 shares of company stock worth $3,684,700. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.02. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.