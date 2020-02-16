Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 10,359 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,359 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.12.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $89.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.19. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.18. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

