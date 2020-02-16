Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,839 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,836 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,201,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,362,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,145 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.3% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $319,980,000 after purchasing an additional 815,455 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,726,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $228,379,000 after purchasing an additional 446,379 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,676 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $180,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.51. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $107.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

