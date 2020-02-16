Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,940 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 112.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,418,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 96.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,940,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902,663 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 86.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,468,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,692 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 103.7% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,208,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 120.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,510,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,760 shares in the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.19. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.