Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,237 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,894,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,920.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,604,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 67,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.80.
Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $168.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.49 and its 200-day moving average is $143.71. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $169.67.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.
