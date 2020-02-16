Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 415 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $637.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.54.

In other TransDigm Group news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.87, for a total transaction of $4,707,061.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,141,651.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.51, for a total transaction of $9,694,773.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,150 shares of company stock valued at $57,613,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $646.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $618.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.09. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $421.98 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

