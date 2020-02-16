Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 486 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,323,000 after acquiring an additional 45,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,518.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,435.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,297.32. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,529.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.