Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,319 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $109.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.57.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,776,078 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

