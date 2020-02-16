Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $349.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.56 and a 12 month high of $350.17.

Several research firms have commented on WCG. Wells Fargo & Co cut WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

