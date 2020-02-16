CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.90.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CSX by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 43,433 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,490,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.00. CSX has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

