Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after buying an additional 1,395,988 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 38.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 230.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 68,069 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after buying an additional 47,478 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 22.4% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 66,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $158.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.81. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

