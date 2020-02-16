Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

