Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 123.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $887,808.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

NYSE PKG opened at $98.94 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $114.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.41.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.