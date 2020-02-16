Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,767,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,677 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,448 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,467 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.81.

Shares of PXD opened at $139.23 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.14.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.