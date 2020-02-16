Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,842 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $55.47 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $49.89 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

