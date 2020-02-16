Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,157 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $90.21 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day moving average is $76.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

In other Best Buy news, Director Lisa Caputo sold 10,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $808,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,392.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $46,717,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

