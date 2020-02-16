Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.88.

CAH stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.4811 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

