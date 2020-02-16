Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 12,527 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,527 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 185.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,889.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816 over the last 90 days.

Shares of A opened at $85.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

