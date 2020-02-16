Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,815 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,313,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

