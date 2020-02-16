Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 4,550 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. TCF National Bank grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 8,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.54. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $57.72 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

