Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 87,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.60.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $188.06 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.52 and a 200-day moving average of $182.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.