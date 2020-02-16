Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,851 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,755.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CY opened at $23.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29. Cypress Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 234.22 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.