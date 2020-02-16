CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,496 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of CyrusOne worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CONE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 4,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 477.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock worth $7,900,195 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $67.72 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.34.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

