D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages predict that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will announce sales of $4.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.62 billion. D. R. Horton reported sales of $4.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full-year sales of $19.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 billion to $19.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.55 billion to $21.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $61.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average is $52.81. D. R. Horton has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $62.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D. R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply