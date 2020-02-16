D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,593,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.26% of D. R. Horton worth $822,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 242.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,457.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Buckingham Research cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.81. 2,252,008 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $62.12.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

