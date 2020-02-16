Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $82.94 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,353 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $82,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after buying an additional 267,009 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $324.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,421.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.38 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.86 and a 200-day moving average of $254.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

