DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

DBVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,367,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,735,000 after acquiring an additional 758,725 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 428.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the fourth quarter worth $2,244,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,495,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,102,000 after acquiring an additional 705,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 372,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $860.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.90. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

