DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $11.85 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,800 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.4% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,612,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,992,000 after purchasing an additional 183,533 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,143,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,681,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,776,000 after purchasing an additional 216,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.16. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $97.75 and a 1 year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.