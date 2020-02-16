DE Burlo Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,850 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,551,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.7% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,518.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,529.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,435.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1,297.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

