Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.73.

DECK stock opened at $200.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.07. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12 month low of $130.19 and a 12 month high of $203.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

