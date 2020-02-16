Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Shares Purchased by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 772,585 shares during the period. Del Taco Restaurants comprises 3.0% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 4.92% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $14,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 11.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 174,922 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 991.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 198,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 18.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Shares of TACO opened at $7.67 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TACO shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 91,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $718,160.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,716.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 35,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $254,669.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at $327,224.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,220 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO).

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.