Desire (DSR) Price Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Desire has a market cap of $17,328.00 and approximately $7,422.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Desire has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,920.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.18 or 0.02680989 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $434.75 or 0.04379347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00779384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00890440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00100708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009750 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00025840 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00635519 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

