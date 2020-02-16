Dether (DTH) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Dether has a total market capitalization of $245,606.00 and approximately $155.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last week, Dether has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00050013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00492158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $615.96 or 0.06204818 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00066781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00026936 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005143 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official website is dether.io. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

