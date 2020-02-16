Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €29.13 ($33.87).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

DEQ opened at €25.54 ($29.70) on Friday. Deutsche EuroShop has a one year low of €22.10 ($25.70) and a one year high of €27.76 ($32.28). The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.43.

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

