Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 511,218 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.24% of Diamondback Energy worth $780,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,049,000 after acquiring an additional 450,265 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 42,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 262,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $99,913,000 after purchasing an additional 213,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Shares of FANG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.97. 1,991,485 shares of the stock were exchanged. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $114.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.79.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

