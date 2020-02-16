Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stock Position Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $17,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 742.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,435,874 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

